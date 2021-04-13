Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.117 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 39th quarter that AVK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.26, the dividend yield is 7.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVK was $18.26, representing a -1.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.45 and a 64.06% increase over the 52 week low of $11.13.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.