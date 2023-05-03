Advent Claymore Convertible Securities & Income Fund (AVK) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities & Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.41 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.77%, the lowest has been 7.10%, and the highest has been 15.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.55 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advent Claymore Convertible Securities & Income Fund. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 7.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVK is 0.06%, an increase of 5.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.43% to 9,402K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisors Asset Management holds 731K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 777K shares, representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVK by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 577K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares, representing an increase of 15.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVK by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 521K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing an increase of 13.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVK by 9.00% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 394K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares, representing an increase of 16.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVK by 19.01% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 389K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares, representing a decrease of 10.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVK by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return, through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its managed assets in convertible securities and up to 70% of its managed assets in lower-grade, non-convertible income securities, although the portion of the Fund's assets invested in convertible securities and non-convertible income securities will vary from time to time consistent with the Fund's investment objective, changes in equity prices and changes in interest rates and other economic and market factors. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of foreign issuers and the Fund’s investment in foreign securities may vary over time in the discretion of the Fund’s investment advisor.

