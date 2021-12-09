US Markets
Advent, Carlyle to consider bid for DuPont's $12 bln unit - Bloomberg News

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Inc CG.O and Advent International Corp are among several buyout firms considering a bid for DuPont Inc's DD.N mobility and materials unit, which could be valued at about $12 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

