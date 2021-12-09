Advent, Carlyle to consider bid for DuPont's $12 bln unit - Bloomberg News

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Inc CG.O and Advent International Corp are among several buyout firms considering a bid for DuPont Inc's DD.N mobility and materials unit, which could be valued at about $12 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.