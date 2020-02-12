Advent-backed retailer Quero-Quero files for IPO in Brazil - filing

SAO PAULO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian home improvement retailer Lojas Quero-Quero SA has filed for an initial public offering in the Brazilian stock exchange, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Controlled by private equity firm Advent International Corp since 2008, Quero-Quero has 346 stores in Brazil's southern region.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

