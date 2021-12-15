US Markets

Advent-backed fintech Ebanx acquired Remessa Online for $212 mln

Carolina Mandl Reuters
SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian fintech Ebanx, which is backed by U.S. private equity firm Advent International, has acquired international money transfer firm Remessa Online for over 1.2 billion reais ($211.74 million), according to a statement on Wednesday.

Ebanx's co-founder Joao Del Valle said in the statement that Remessa Online will complement its payments services business, currently mostly focused on processing payments from clients of global websites. Besides Brazil, Ebanx operates in other countries in Latin America, such as Mexico, Colombia and Argentina.

($1 = 5.6674 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, Editing by Louise Heavens)

