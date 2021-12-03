US Markets

Advent, Aurora withdraws $8 bln bid for Swedish drugmaker Sobi

Helena Soderpalm Reuters
STOCKHOLM, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Advent International and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund on Friday said they are withdrawing their bid for Swedish drugmaker Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) SOBIV.ST, citing a low acceptance level.

Sobi in September agreed to an $8 billion takeover by Advent and Aurora, an investment vehicle of Singapore's GIC Pte Ltd, through Agnafit Bidco.

"Since the acceptance level condition has not been fulfilled, Agnafit Bidco hereby withdraws the offer," Agnafit Bidco said in a statement.

Agnafit said shares corresponding to around 87.3% of outstanding shares in Sobi had been tendered, below its condition of more than 90%.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Supantha Mukherjee)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

