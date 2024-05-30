Advantex Reports Revenue Growth Amid Economic Challenges

Advantex Marketing International (TSE:ADX) has released an update.

Advantex Marketing International reported significant revenue growth in their third-quarter results for fiscal 2024, with a notable 48.8% increase in their core Merchant Cash Advance program. Despite the revenue surge, the company faced a challenging operating environment that led to flat earnings and an increase in delinquencies on MCA receivables, reflecting the broader economic pressures of high interest rates and inflation. Advantex is addressing these challenges by revising credit policies and has raised additional capital to fuel the growth of its core activities.

