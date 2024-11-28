Advantex Marketing Reports Strong Q1 2025 Growth

Advantex Marketing International (TSE:ADX) has released an update.

Advantex Marketing International reported a robust 36.8% increase in revenue for Q1 2025, driven by strong performance in its Aeroplan program. Despite challenges from inflation and high-interest rates, the company improved its operational performance with a significant rise in EBITDA and narrowed net losses.

