Advantex Marketing Reports Strong Q1 2025 Growth

November 28, 2024 — 05:39 pm EST

Advantex Marketing International (TSE:ADX) has released an update.

Advantex Marketing International reported a robust 36.8% increase in revenue for Q1 2025, driven by strong performance in its Aeroplan program. Despite challenges from inflation and high-interest rates, the company improved its operational performance with a significant rise in EBITDA and narrowed net losses.

