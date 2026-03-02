Advantex Marketing International Inc. Q2 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (ATXMF) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -C$0.84 million. This compares with -C$0.60 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.2% to C$1.28 million from C$0.90 million last year.

Advantex Marketing International Inc. earnings at glance (GAAP):

