Advantest (TYO:6857) Price Target Increased by 5.81% to 13,291.17

The average one-year price target for Advantest (TYO:6857) has been revised to 13,291.17 / share. This is an increase of 5.81% from the prior estimate of 12,561.00 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10,100.00 to a high of 18,375.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.58% from the latest reported closing price of 11,500.00 / share.

Advantest Maintains 1.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.17%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.65%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advantest. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6857 is 0.16%, an increase of 12.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 16,176K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,446K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,539K shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6857 by 11.75% over the last quarter.

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,884K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,765K shares, representing a decrease of 46.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6857 by 3.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,411K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,414K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6857 by 16.86% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,010K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6857 by 14.26% over the last quarter.

LISOX - Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 721K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

