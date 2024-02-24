Advantest (TSE:6857) Price Target Increased by 17.02% to 6,269.40

The average one-year price target for Advantest (TSE:6857) has been revised to 6,269.40 / share. This is an increase of 17.02% from the prior estimate of 5,357.40 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,444.00 to a high of 8,925.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.55% from the latest reported closing price of 7,088.00 / share.

Advantest Maintains 0.48% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.48%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advantest. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 5.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6857 is 0.28%, a decrease of 12.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 273.86% to 85,122K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 11,001K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 844K shares, representing an increase of 92.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6857 by 198.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,989K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,461K shares, representing an increase of 75.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6857 by 16.09% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,910K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares, representing an increase of 75.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6857 by 12.32% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,319K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares, representing an increase of 75.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6857 by 15.75% over the last quarter.

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,701K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares, representing an increase of 73.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6857 by 10.16% over the last quarter.

