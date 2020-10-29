Advantest H1 Profit Down 8.5%; Raises FY Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Advantest Corp. (ATE), a Japan-based manufacturer of automatic test equipment for the semiconductor industry, reported Thursday that its first-half net income attributable to owners of the parent declined 8.5 percent to 24.49 billion yen from 26.77 billion yen in the year-ago period. Earnings per share were 122.97 yen, down from 134.77 yen a year ago.

Operating income for the half year decreased 5.9 percent to 30.94 billion yen from 32.88 billion yen last year.

However, net sales for the period rose 4.6 percent to 144.10 billion yen from last year's 137.75 billion yen.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, Advantest now projects attributable net income of 42.5 billion yen, operating income of 52.50 billion yen, and net sales of 275.00 billion yen.

Earlier, Advantest forecast full-year attributable net income of 35.8 billion yen, operating income of 45.0 billion yen and net sales of 260.00 billion yen.

