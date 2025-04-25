Markets

Advantest FY24 Net Income Rises

April 25, 2025 — 03:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Advantest reported that fiscal 2024 net income to owners of the parent was 161.2 billion yen compared to 62.3 billion yen, last year. Earnings per share was 218.01 yen compared to 84.16 yen. Fiscal 2024 net sales were 779.71 billion yen, an increase of 60.3% from prior year.

For fiscal 2025, the company projects: net income to owners of parent of 179.0 billion yen, basic earnings per share of 243.96 yen, and net sales of 755.0 billion yen.

