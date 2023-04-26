Advantest FY22 Profit Rises; Warns On FY23 Results; Stock Dips

(RTTNews) - Advantest Corp. (ATE), a manufacturer of automatic test equipment for the semiconductor industry, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2022 net income attributable to owners of the parent climbed 49.4 percent to 130.40 billion yen from 87.30 billion yen in the year-ago period. Earnings per share were 694.70 yen, up from 447.26 yen a year ago.

Operating income for the year climbed 46.2 percent to 167.69 billion yen from 114.73 billion yen last year.

Net sales rose 34.4 percent to 560.19 billion yen from last year's 416.90 billion yen.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, Advantest projects attributable net income of 78 billion yen, down 40.2 percent from last year. Operating income would be 105 billion yen, down 37.4 percent, and net sales would be 480 billion yen, down 14.3 percent from the prior year.

In Japan, Advantest shares were trading at 11,620 yen, down 2.3 percent.

