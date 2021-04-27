Advantest FY20 Profit Rises; Sees Lower Net Profit, Higher Operating Profit In FY21

(RTTNews) - Advantest Corp. (ATE), a Japanese manufacturer of automatic test equipment for the semiconductor industry, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2020 net income attributable to owners of the parent grew 30.4 5.7 percent to 69.79 billion yen from 53.53 billion yen in the year-ago period. Earnings per share were 351.82 yen, higher than 268.96 yen a year ago.

Operating income climbed 20.5 percent to 70.73 billion yen from 58.71 billion yen last year.

Net sales for the period rose 13.4 percent to 312.79 billion yen from last year's 275.89 billion yen.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2021, Advantest projects attributable net income of 64 billion yen, operating income of 85 billion yen, and net sales of 350 billion yen.

The outlook reflects a drop of 8.3 percent in attributable net income, but a growth of 20.2 percent in operating income and a growth of 11.9 percent in net sales.

In Japan, Advantest shares traded at 10,480 yen, down 0.8 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.