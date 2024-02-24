Advantest Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (ATEYY) Price Target Increased by 15.86% to 42.48

The average one-year price target for Advantest Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:ATEYY) has been revised to 42.48 / share. This is an increase of 15.86% from the prior estimate of 36.67 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.11 to a high of 60.48 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.34% from the latest reported closing price of 43.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advantest Corporation - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATEYY is 0.28%, a decrease of 10.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 274.00% to 85,172K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 11,001K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 844K shares, representing an increase of 92.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEYY by 198.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,989K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,461K shares, representing an increase of 75.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEYY by 16.09% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,910K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares, representing an increase of 75.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEYY by 12.32% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,319K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares, representing an increase of 75.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEYY by 15.75% over the last quarter.

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,701K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares, representing an increase of 73.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEYY by 10.16% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

