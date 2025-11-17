Advantest Corporation - Depositary Receipt (ATEYY) Price Target Increased by 22.90% to 108.13

The average one-year price target for Advantest Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ATEYY) has been revised to $108.13 / share. This is an increase of 22.90% from the prior estimate of $87.98 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $39.64 to a high of $178.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 220.38% from the latest reported closing price of $33.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advantest Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATEYY is 0.34%, an increase of 37.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 484K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FGFAX - Federated International Leaders Fund Shares holds 283K shares.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 51K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEYY by 40.89% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 38K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 37.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEYY by 34.46% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 23K shares.

Madison Asset Management holds 15K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing a decrease of 58.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEYY by 12.30% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

