Advantest Corporation - Depositary Receipt (ATEYY) Price Target Increased by 20.97% to 154.74

The average one-year price target for Advantest Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ATEYY) has been revised to $154.74 / share. This is an increase of 20.97% from the prior estimate of $127.92 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $50.55 to a high of $212.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 358.50% from the latest reported closing price of $33.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advantest Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATEYY is 0.38%, an increase of 25.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 67.24% to 164K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 40K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing a decrease of 28.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEYY by 78.08% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 23K shares.

Madison Asset Management holds 15K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing a decrease of 58.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEYY by 12.30% over the last quarter.

ABLG - TrimTabs All Cap International Free-Cash-Flow ETF holds 15K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 24.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEYY by 45.40% over the last quarter.

Ativo Capital Management holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.