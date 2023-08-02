Advantest Corporation - ADR (ATEYY) Price Target Increased by 32.05% to 140.54

The average one-year price target for Advantest Corporation - ADR (OTC:ATEYY) has been revised to 140.54 / share. This is an increase of 32.05% from the prior estimate of 106.43 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 71.44 to a high of 193.09 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.66% from the latest reported closing price of 142.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advantest Corporation - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 60.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATEYY is 0.28%, an increase of 197.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 129.24% to 36K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ativo Capital Management holds 17K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEYY by 40.79% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEYY by 41.78% over the last quarter.

