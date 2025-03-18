Is Advantest (ATEYY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Advantest Corp. (ATEYY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Advantest Corp. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 603 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Advantest Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATEYY's full-year earnings has moved 39.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ATEYY has returned 2.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Advantest Corp. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.7%.

In Lenovo Group Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Advantest Corp. belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.3% this year, meaning that ATEYY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Lenovo Group Ltd. however, belongs to the Computer - Micro Computers industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #41. The industry has moved -14.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Advantest Corp. and Lenovo Group Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

