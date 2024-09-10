Is Advantest (ATEYY) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Advantest Corp. (ATEYY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Advantest Corp. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 618 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Advantest Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATEYY's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ATEYY has moved about 20.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 14.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Advantest Corp. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 75.3%.

In Innodata Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 18.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Advantest Corp. belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.2% this year, meaning that ATEYY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Innodata Inc. falls under the Computer - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 11 stocks and is ranked #96. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.7%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Advantest Corp. and Innodata Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

