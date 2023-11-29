News & Insights

November 29, 2023 — 02:55 pm EST

In a CNBC interview, Blackrock COI Rick Rieder shared some thoughts on Blackrock’s newest active fixed income fund, and why he believes that active fixed income offers several advantages for investors. 

 

Active fixed income managers have the latitude to seek opportunities that are beyond what’s represented in the indices. As an example, he cites the Blackrock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) which has outperformed its peers since its inception in late May. Over this period, BINC is up 0.3%, while the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) is off by 4% and the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) is down 0.2%. 

 

BINC’s biggest allocation is to bonds outside of the US at 22% with US high yield debt and US investment grade debt accounting for 17% and 14%, respectively. According to Rieder, the stronger US dollar is leading to more attractive opportunities overseas. 

 

Passive funds are unable to take advantage of these opportunities. Another advantage for active fixed income is that certain pockets of risk can be avoided as well. He cites this combination as why active fixed income has outperformed, since it leads to more yield and reduced volatility.  

Finsum: Blackrock CIO Rick Rieder explained some of the structural advantages of active fixed income to identify opportunities and avoid pockets of weakness. 

 

