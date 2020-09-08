Advantage Solutions to go public in SPAC deal

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp CPAA.O said on Tuesday it would merge with Advantage Solutions Inc, taking the sales and marketing services provider public at a valuation of $5.2 billion.

