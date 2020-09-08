Advantage Solutions to go public in SPAC deal

US Markets
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp CPAA.O said on Tuesday it would merge with Advantage Solutions Inc, taking the sales and marketing services provider public at a valuation of $5.2 billion.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

