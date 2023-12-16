Advantage Solutions Inc. - (ADV) Price Target Increased by 10.71% to 3.95

The average one-year price target for Advantage Solutions Inc. - (NASDAQ:ADV) has been revised to 3.95 / share. This is an increase of 10.71% from the prior estimate of 3.57 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.20% from the latest reported closing price of 3.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advantage Solutions Inc. -. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 8.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADV is 0.44%, an increase of 50.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 85,090K shares. The put/call ratio of ADV is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 15,450K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,345K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,270K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADV by 26.78% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 6,256K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,270K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADV by 29.60% over the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 6,154K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,651K shares, representing a decrease of 73.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADV by 24.49% over the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 3,097K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,125K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADV by 24.83% over the last quarter.

Advantage Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Advantage Solutions is a leading business solutions provider committed to driving growth for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers through winning insights and execution. Advantage's data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions - including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services - are designed to help brands and retailers across a broad range of channels drive consumer demand, increase sales and achieve operating efficiencies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Advantage has offices throughout the United States and Canada and a presence in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which it services the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers.

