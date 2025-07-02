Advantage Solutions Inc. Named 9th Largest Agency in North America and 18th Worldwide in Ad Age Agency Report 2025

Advantage Solutions Inc. ranks 9th in North America and 18th globally, achieving $1.2 billion revenue in 2024.

Advantage Solutions Inc. has been recognized as the 9th largest agency in North America and 18th worldwide in the Ad Age Agency Report 2025, with a revenue of $1.2 billion in 2024. The company's CEO, Dave Peacock, emphasized its role in transforming shopping experiences through innovative marketing solutions. The report highlights three key trends: the impact of AI on creativity, changing client expectations, and the demand for agencies to deliver precise results efficiently. Christi Geary, Advantage’s executive vice president, noted the company's commitment to addressing current challenges while anticipating future needs. Advantage is praised for its strategic partnership with Amazon, earning the Gold Tier award for excellence in delivery. The agency provides a comprehensive range of omnichannel services designed to connect consumers with products effectively.

Potential Positives

Advantage Solutions Inc. has been recognized as the 9th largest agency company in North America and 18th worldwide, which enhances its credibility and visibility within the industry.

The company achieved significant revenue of $1.2 billion in 2024, indicating strong financial performance and growth prospects.

Advantage was one of only two Midwest-based agencies in the top 25, highlighting its competitive position in a leading market segment.

Receiving Amazon's inaugural Gold Tier award for excellence in delivery signifies a strong partnership and operational effectiveness in meeting client expectations.

Potential Negatives

Despite being recognized as a significant agency, Advantage Solutions Inc. did not make substantial gains in their rank compared to previous years, indicating potential stagnation in market growth.

The press release emphasizes the challenges of evolving client expectations and the need for agencies to do more with greater precision and agility, which may imply that the company is currently facing difficulties in meeting these demands.

FAQ

What is Advantage Solutions Inc.'s latest ranking in the Ad Age Agency Report?

Advantage Solutions Inc. ranks as the 9th largest agency company in North America and No. 18 worldwide.

What was Advantage Solutions' revenue in 2024?

The company reported a revenue of $1.2 billion in 2024.

What significant trends did the Ad Age Agency Report indicate for 2025?

Three major trends are AI reshaping creativity, evolving client expectations, and the need for greater precision and agility.

What award did Advantage Solutions receive from Amazon?

Advantage was honored with Amazon’s inaugural Gold Tier award for excellence in on-time, accurate delivery.

What services does Advantage Solutions offer?

Advantage provides omnichannel services including branding, retail media, creative services, media, and e-commerce solutions.

$ADV Insider Trading Activity

$ADV insiders have traded $ADV stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 22 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES M KILTS has made 19 purchases buying 401,714 shares for an estimated $532,131 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID A PEACOCK (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 70,000 shares for an estimated $121,996

CHRISTOPHER GROWE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $17,003 and 0 sales.

$ADV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $ADV stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ST. LOUIS, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) ranks as the 9



th



largest agency company in North America and No. 18 worldwide, according to the Ad Age Agency Report 2025. With revenue of $1.2 billion in 2024, Advantage was one of only two Midwest-based agencies in the top 25 list, which is based on worldwide revenue.





“Our agency work is one of the many ways we’re shaping how people shop and building momentum in the marketplace. We continue to deliver for our clients and customers, infusing high-tech, high-touch, high-value solutions with the creativity and artistry to bring campaigns to life,” says Advantage CEO Dave Peacock.





The Ad Age Agency Report, which evaluates the state of the agency market and includes listings and analysis, cited three major trends emerging in 2025: AI reshaping creativity, evolving client expectations, and agencies being asked to do more with greater precision and agility.





“We’re staying sharp — solving the challenges our clients face today while anticipating what’s next. Our ability to unify sales and marketing delivers an award-winning shopper experience while redefining what’s possible across omnicommerce,” says executive vice president of agency at Advantage and head of AUC and AMP Christi Geary.









Sitting at the intersection of CPGs, retailers and eCommerce, Advantage leads from the center of commerce by connecting people with experiences and products that enrich their lives. The company continues to grow its relationship with the world’s largest retailer, Amazon, and was honored with Amazon’s





inaugural Gold Tier award





, which recognizes excellence in providing on-time, accurate delivery. Advantage offers a full suite of omnichannel services across the path to purchase including branding; retail media and promotion; creative services; media; marketing technology; events and conferences; packaging design; as well as sampling and demonstration.











