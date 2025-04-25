Advantage Solutions Inc. Announces Q1 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Schedule

Advantage Solutions scheduled Q1 financial results release for May 12, 2025, with a conference call and webcast available.

Quiver AI Summary

Potential Positives

Advantage Solutions Inc. is scheduled to release its financial results for the first quarter, indicating ongoing transparency and engagement with investors.

The conference call will provide an opportunity for investors to gain insights into the company's performance and strategies, fostering investor relations.

Advantage positions itself as a leader in omnichannel retail solutions, which highlights its competitive advantage and relevance in the market.

The accessibility of the conference call and its replay options demonstrates the company's commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial forecasts or projections, which could indicate uncertainty about the company's future performance.

Lack of specific information on how the previous financial results performed could lead to concerns among investors regarding the company's profitability and growth.

The emphasis on data and technology without detailed metrics or successes may raise doubts about the effectiveness of their services in a competitive market.

FAQ

When will Advantage Solutions release its first-quarter financial results?

Advantage Solutions will release its first-quarter financial results on May 12, 2025, at 7 a.m. EDT.

How can I access the Advantage Solutions conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing 1-800-267-6316 or 1-203-518-9783 for international callers.

What is the conference ID for the Advantage Solutions call?

The conference ID for the Advantage Solutions call is ADVQ1.

How long will the replay of the conference call be available?

The replay of the conference call will be available until May 19, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Advantage Solutions?

More information about Advantage Solutions is available on their website at ir.youradv.com/.

$ADV Insider Trading Activity

$ADV insiders have traded $ADV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A PEACOCK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 105,000 shares for an estimated $237,476 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDREA YOUNG (COO, Experiential Services) sold 66,000 shares for an estimated $226,525

JAMES M KILTS has made 3 purchases buying 98,840 shares for an estimated $160,996 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER GROWE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $17,003 and 0 sales.

$ADV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $ADV stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ST. LOUIS, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter at 7 a.m. EDT on May 12, 2025, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day.





The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-800-267-6316, or for international callers, 1-203-518-9783. The conference ID is ADVQ1. Approximately three hours after the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode is 11158789. The replay recording will be available until May 19, 2025.





Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous conference call webcast by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Advantage Solutions website at



ir.youradv.com/



. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.







About Advantage Solutions







Advantage Solutions is the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers. With its data- and technology-powered services, Advantage leverages its unparalleled insights, expertise and scale to help brands and retailers of all sizes generate demand and get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. Whether it’s creating meaningful moments and experiences in-store and online, optimizing assortment and merchandising, or accelerating e-commerce and digital capabilities, Advantage is the trusted partner that keeps commerce and life moving. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments and owned operations in select international markets. For more information, please visit



youradv.com.









Investor Contacts:







Ruben Mella





investorrelations@youradv.com







Media Contacts:







Peter Frost





press@youradv.com



