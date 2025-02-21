Advantage Solutions Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on March 7, 2025

Advantage Solutions will announce Q4 and full-year financial results on March 7, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Advantage Solutions Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year on March 7, 2025, at 7 a.m. ET, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. Interested parties can access the call by phone or listen to a live webcast on the company's Investor Relations website. A replay will be available for three hours after the call. Advantage Solutions is an omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, providing data-driven services to connect consumer-packaged goods brands with retailers and help drive consumer demand. The company operates offices throughout North America and has international investments.

Full Release



ST. LOUIS, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year at 7 a.m. ET on March 7, 2025, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.





The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-800-225-9448, or for international callers, 1-203-518-9708. The conference ID is ADVQ4. Three hours after the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode is 11158219. The replay recording will be available until March 14, 2025.





Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous conference call webcast by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Advantage Solutions website at



ir.youradv.com/



. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.







About Advantage Solutions







Advantage Solutions is the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers. With its data- and technology-powered services, Advantage leverages its unparalleled insights, expertise and scale to help brands and retailers of all sizes generate demand and get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. Whether it’s creating meaningful moments and experiences in-store and online, optimizing assortment and merchandising, or accelerating e-commerce and digital capabilities, Advantage is the trusted partner that keeps commerce and life moving. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments and owned operations in select international markets. For more information, please visit



youradv.com.









Investor Contacts:







Ruben Mella







investorrelations@youradv.com









Media Contacts:







Peter Frost







press@youradv.com





