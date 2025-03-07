ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS Earnings Results: $ADV Reports Quarterly Earnings

ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS ($ADV) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, missing estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $892,290,000, beating estimates of $872,043,595 by $20,246,405.
ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS Insider Trading Activity
ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS insiders have traded $ADV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREA YOUNG (COO, Experiential Services) sold 66,000 shares for an estimated $226,525
- DAVID A PEACOCK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $166,441 and 0 sales.
ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP added 1,496,994 shares (+61.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,371,222
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 890,628 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,600,633
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 709,950 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,073,054
- SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP removed 600,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,752,000
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 573,262 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,966,288
- KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 506,418 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,478,740
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 479,348 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,399,696
