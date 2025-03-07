ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS Earnings Results: $ADV Reports Quarterly Earnings

ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS ($ADV) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, missing estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $892,290,000, beating estimates of $872,043,595 by $20,246,405.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ADV stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS Insider Trading Activity

ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS insiders have traded $ADV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREA YOUNG (COO, Experiential Services) sold 66,000 shares for an estimated $226,525

DAVID A PEACOCK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $166,441 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.