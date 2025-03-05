News & Insights

Stocks
ADV

ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS Earnings Preview: Recent $ADV Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

March 05, 2025 — 04:05 pm EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS ($ADV) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $872,043,595 and earnings of $0.12 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ADV stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS Insider Trading Activity

ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS insiders have traded $ADV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREA YOUNG (COO, Experiential Services) sold 66,000 shares for an estimated $226,525
  • DAVID A PEACOCK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $166,441 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ADV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.