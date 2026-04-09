Advantage Solutions (ADV) Price Target Increased by 2,400.00% to 28.69

The average one-year price target for Advantage Solutions (NasdaqGS:ADV) has been revised to $28.69 / share. This is an increase of 2,400.00% from the prior estimate of $1.15 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.94 to a high of $39.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.42% from the latest reported closing price of $25.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advantage Solutions. This is an decrease of 137 owner(s) or 57.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADV is 0.27%, an increase of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.83% to 100,397K shares. The put/call ratio of ADV is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 15,450K shares representing 117.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CVC Management Holdings II holds 15,290K shares representing 116.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 11,795K shares representing 90.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,988K shares , representing an increase of 15.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADV by 23.64% over the last quarter.

Atairos Partners GP holds 10,986K shares representing 83.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,761K shares representing 28.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,736K shares , representing an increase of 27.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADV by 23.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.