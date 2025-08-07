Is Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Advantage Energy (AAVVF) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Advantage Energy is one of 241 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Advantage Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAVVF's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AAVVF has returned 15% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 2.6% on average. As we can see, Advantage Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is NCS Multistage (NCSM). The stock has returned 19.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, NCS Multistage's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 62%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Advantage Energy belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 35.4% so far this year, so AAVVF is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, NCS Multistage belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. This 23-stock industry is currently ranked #227. The industry has moved -9.8% year to date.

Advantage Energy and NCS Multistage could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

