Advantage Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

October 24, 2024 — 05:40 pm EDT

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) has released an update.

Advantage Energy Ltd. has achieved record production and strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, with significant growth in both natural gas and liquids production. The company reported lower-than-expected operating costs and a promising integration of newly acquired assets. This positive outlook is reflected in their adjusted funds flow and cash provided by operating activities, indicating a robust financial position.

