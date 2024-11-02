News & Insights

Stocks
ASIX

AdvanSix Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 02, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AdvanSix ( (ASIX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information AdvanSix presented to its investors.

AdvanSix is a diversified chemistry company that produces essential materials for various end markets, including building and construction, fertilizers, and electronics, among others. In its recent third-quarter earnings report, AdvanSix showcased a robust performance with a 23% increase in sales, reaching $398 million compared to the same quarter last year. The company reported an earnings per share of $0.82 and an adjusted EPS of $0.88, reflecting a strong financial position.

The company’s financial performance was driven by an 11% increase in sales volume and favorable pricing, which included an 8% rise in raw material pass-through and a 5% market-based pricing benefit. Net income soared to $22.3 million, a significant increase from a net loss in the previous year. Additionally, the adjusted EBITDA was $53.2 million, up by $45.8 million year-over-year, with a margin increase of 1,110 basis points.

AdvanSix also announced strategic developments, such as being awarded a $12 million grant from the USDA to expand its granular ammonium sulfate production. The company appointed Sidd Manjeshwar as the new CFO, signaling a focus on strategic growth and financial leadership. The continued strong demand for sulfur nutrition and a balanced global acetone supply and demand environment contributed to the company’s positive outlook.

Looking forward, AdvanSix anticipates continued strong demand for ammonium sulfate and a stable outlook for the North American nylon industry. Despite some challenges with plant turnarounds, the company remains confident in its capacity to achieve operational excellence and sustain growth, backed by its diverse product portfolio and favorable market dynamics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.