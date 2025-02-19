AdvanSix to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2024 results before the opening bell on Feb. 21.



See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.



The company surpassed Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of around 18.9% on average. ASIX pulled off an earnings surprise of 33.3% in the last reported quarter.



ASIX stock has gained 5% in the past year compared with the Zacks Chemicals Specialty industry’s 17.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What Do ASIX’s Revenue Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales for the to-be-reported quarter is currently pegged at $377.1 million, which implies a decline of around 1.3% from the year-ago reported number.



The consensus estimate for Nylon sales is pegged at $81 million, suggesting a rise of 3.5% year over year. The same for Caprolactam sales is $77 million, indicating a decline of 6.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ammonium Sulfate sales is pinned at $94 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 13.5%. The same for Chemical Intermediates sales stands at $103 million, indicating a decrease of 8.7% year over year.

Factors at Play for ASIX Stock

AdvanSix, which produces nylon 6 resin, chemical intermediates and ammonium sulfate fertilizer, is benefiting from its differentiated product portfolio, exposure to diverse end markets and favorable demand and pricing. It is expected to have gained from improved nylon demand conditions and the growth of its differentiated products in the fourth quarter.



While the building and construction market is a weak link due to the elevated interest rate environment, nylon demand remains firm in engineered plastics and packaging applications. The favorable agricultural industry fundamentals also bode well for ammonium sulfate.



ASIX saw higher sales for nylon and ammonium sulfate in the third quarter of 2024. Ammonium sulfate sales were driven by strong sulfur nutrition demand. Favorable pricing also supported its performance. The demand strength in sulfur nutrition is expected to have continued in the fourth quarter.



However, the company’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have been affected by the unfavorable impact of the extended turnaround. ASIX, on its third-quarter call, said that it sees a roughly $17 million unfavorable impact to pre-tax income in the fourth quarter resulting from an additional required maintenance and a delayed ramp to full operating rates at its Hopewell site following a plant turnaround.

AdvanSix Price and EPS Surprise

AdvanSix price-eps-surprise | AdvanSix Quote

What Our Model Unveils for ASIX

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AdvanSix this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for ASIX is -9.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at a loss of 37 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: ASIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Basic Materials Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Cameco Corporation CCJ, slated to release earnings on Feb. 20, has an Earnings ESP of +9.29% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus mark for CCJ’s fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 23 cents.



Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV, slated to release earnings on March 10, has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The consensus mark for FNV’s fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 89 cents.



IAMGOLD Corporation IAG, scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 20, has an Earnings ESP of +4.76%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IAMGOLD’s earnings for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at 14 cents. IAG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iamgold Corporation (IAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AdvanSix (ASIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.