AdvanSix price target raised to $39 from $35 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on AdvanSix (ASIX) to $39 from $35 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following Q3 results. Based on Piper’s revised assessment and the strong year-over-year growth in EBITDA, the firm is raising its price target it told investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ASIX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.