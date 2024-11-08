AdvanSix price target raised to $39 from $35 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on AdvanSix (ASIX) to $39 from $35 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following Q3 results. Based on Piper’s revised assessment and the strong year-over-year growth in EBITDA, the firm is raising its price target it told investors in a research note.
