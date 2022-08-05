AdvanSix Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $65.15M, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $44.13 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, AdvanSix Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $67.27 million or $2.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.4% to $583.73 million from $437.68 million last year.

AdvanSix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $65.15M. vs. $44.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.23 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.37 -Revenue (Q2): $583.73 Mln vs. $437.68 Mln last year.

