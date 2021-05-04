AdvanSix Inc. Just Recorded A 37% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$376m, some 6.7% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.98, 37% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on AdvanSix after the latest results. NYSE:ASIX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 4th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for AdvanSix from twin analysts is for revenues of US$1.45b in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 18% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 30% to US$3.04. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.42b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.74 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a nice gain to earnings per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for AdvanSix 7.2% to US$37.00on the back of these upgrades.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that AdvanSix's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 24% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 1.1% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.4% per year. Not only are AdvanSix's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around AdvanSix's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for AdvanSix going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - AdvanSix has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

