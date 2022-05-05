AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on May 6.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 23.6%, on average. It posted a negative earnings surprise of around 1.2% in the last reported quarter. The company’s first-quarter results are likely to reflect strong demand across a number of end markets, growth of its differentiated products and higher prices.



The stock has rallied 47.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 19.3% decline.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What Do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter consolidated revenues for AdvanSix is currently pegged at $482 million, which calls for a rise of around 28% year over year.

Some Factors at Play

The company is expected to have benefited from healthy end-market demand and growth of its differentiated products in the quarter to be reported. It is seeing a recovery in demand across a number of markets including automotive, building & construction, electronics and packaging and is also gaining from strong agricultural industry fundamentals. Favorable market conditions and tight industry supply are likely to have supported demand for nylon in North America. Strong demand for chemical intermediates is also likely to have continued across a number of markets in the March quarter.



Higher demand for its product lines is expected to have supported its volumes in the first quarter. Higher prices are also expected to have driven its top line. However, the company is likely to have faced headwinds from higher raw material costs and supply-chain disruptions in the quarter to be reported.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AdvanSix this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for AdvanSix is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the first quarter is currently pegged at $1.74. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: AdvanSix currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

