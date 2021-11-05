AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2021

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ASIX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.13, the dividend yield is .27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASIX was $47.13, representing a -6.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.48 and a 218.23% increase over the 52 week low of $14.81.

ASIX is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF). ASIX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.96. Zacks Investment Research reports ASIX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 195.43%, compared to an industry average of 29.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the asix Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ASIX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ASIX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV)

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM)

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust Invesco Russel (OMFS)

6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (SIXS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OMFS with an increase of 6.07% over the last 100 days. RZV has the highest percent weighting of ASIX at 1.32%.

