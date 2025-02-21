ADVANSIX Earnings Results: $ASIX Reports Quarterly Earnings

ADVANSIX ($ASIX) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, beating estimates of -$0.38 by $0.47. The company also reported revenue of $329,060,000, missing estimates of $381,480,000 by $-52,420,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ASIX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ADVANSIX Insider Trading Activity

ADVANSIX insiders have traded $ASIX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIN N KANE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $897,710 .

. CHRISTOPHER GRAMM (Controller) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,374 shares for an estimated $321,542 .

. DONALD P NEWMAN purchased 5,030 shares for an estimated $149,089

ACHILLES B. KINTIROGLOU (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 713 shares for an estimated $21,371.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ADVANSIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of ADVANSIX stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.