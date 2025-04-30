ADVANSIX Earnings Preview: Recent $ASIX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ADVANSIX ($ASIX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $354,195,000 and earnings of $0.84 per share.

ADVANSIX Insider Trading Activity

ADVANSIX insiders have traded $ASIX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIN N KANE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $604,974 .

. ACHILLES B. KINTIROGLOU (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,363 shares for an estimated $211,213 .

. CHRISTOPHER GRAMM (Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,891 shares for an estimated $156,512 .

. DONALD P NEWMAN purchased 5,030 shares for an estimated $149,089

ADVANSIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of ADVANSIX stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ADVANSIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASIX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ASIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $35.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $39.0 on 11/08/2024

