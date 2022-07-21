AdvanSix (ASIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AdvanSix (ASIX) closed the most recent trading day at $36.17, moving -0.28% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the polymer resins producer had gained 7.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 10.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.91%.

AdvanSix will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect AdvanSix to post earnings of $2.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 56.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $557.5 million, up 27.38% from the year-ago period.

ASIX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.99 per share and revenue of $2.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +66.11% and +22.93%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AdvanSix. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AdvanSix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, AdvanSix currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.14.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.