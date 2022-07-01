AdvanSix (ASIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AdvanSix (ASIX) closed the most recent trading day at $33.06, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the polymer resins producer had lost 29.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 17.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.3%.

AdvanSix will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AdvanSix is projected to report earnings of $1.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $557.5 million, up 27.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.99 per share and revenue of $2.07 billion, which would represent changes of +66.11% and +22.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AdvanSix. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.65% lower. AdvanSix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AdvanSix currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.18. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.79.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASIX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

