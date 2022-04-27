AdvanSix (ASIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AdvanSix (ASIX) closed at $45.10, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the polymer resins producer had lost 13.36% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 11.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AdvanSix as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.70, up 73.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $481.77 million, up 28% from the year-ago period.

ASIX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.44 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54.68% and +17.28%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AdvanSix. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AdvanSix currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AdvanSix has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.13 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.91, which means AdvanSix is trading at a discount to the group.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

