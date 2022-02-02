AdvanSix (ASIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AdvanSix (ASIX) closed the most recent trading day at $42.44, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.94% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the polymer resins producer had lost 9.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AdvanSix as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 18, 2022. On that day, AdvanSix is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.83%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $408.3 million, up 19.99% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AdvanSix should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.32% higher within the past month. AdvanSix currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, AdvanSix currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.19. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.8.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

