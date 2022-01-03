AdvanSix (ASIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AdvanSix (ASIX) closed at $46.59, marking a -1.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the polymer resins producer had gained 6.44% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

AdvanSix will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.28, up 36.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $401.97 million, up 18.13% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AdvanSix. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% lower within the past month. AdvanSix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AdvanSix is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.79. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.7.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.