AdvanSix (ASIX) Stock Moves -1.21%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AdvanSix (ASIX) closed at $41.64, marking a -1.21% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the polymer resins producer had lost 6.64% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

AdvanSix will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 18, 2022. On that day, AdvanSix is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.83%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $401.97 million, up 18.13% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AdvanSix. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.32% higher. AdvanSix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note AdvanSix's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.67.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

