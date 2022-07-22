AdvanSix (ASIX) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AdvanSix (ASIX) closed at $35.89, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the polymer resins producer had gained 15.23% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 10.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AdvanSix as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 5, 2022. On that day, AdvanSix is projected to report earnings of $2.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 56.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $557.5 million, up 27.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.99 per share and revenue of $2.07 billion, which would represent changes of +66.11% and +22.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AdvanSix should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AdvanSix is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AdvanSix has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.53 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.58, so we one might conclude that AdvanSix is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.