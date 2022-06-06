AdvanSix (ASIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AdvanSix (ASIX) closed the most recent trading day at $46.58, moving +1.13% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the polymer resins producer had lost 0.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.45%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AdvanSix as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AdvanSix is projected to report earnings of $2.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 88.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $564.37 million, up 28.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.38 per share and revenue of $2.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +74.22% and +21.96%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AdvanSix. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.7% higher. AdvanSix is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note AdvanSix's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.53, so we one might conclude that AdvanSix is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.