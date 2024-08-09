AdvanSix (ASIX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/13/24, AdvanSix Inc (Symbol: ASIX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 8/27/24. As a percentage of ASIX's recent stock price of $28.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of AdvanSix Inc to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when ASIX shares open for trading on 8/13/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ASIX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.28% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASIX's low point in its 52 week range is $20.86 per share, with $37.8589 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.06.

In Friday trading, AdvanSix Inc shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

